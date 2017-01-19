LOOK: Johnny Manziel unleashes flurry of tweets, says trying to be good person

After a year of nonstop partying, it looks like Johnny Manziel is hoping to turn things around and possibly make a return to football in 2017.

The former Browns quarterback took to Twitter on Thursday and opened up in a way that Manziel rarely opens up. For one, he openly admitted that he was a "douche" in 2016.

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

During the tweetstorm, he also thanked everyone who stood by him during his rough patches.

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel's Twitter story actually started because he wanted to clear something up: According to Johnny, he is NOT charging $50 for a selfie when he signs autographs in Houston the week before the Super Bowl.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

The company that's putting on the event had been promoting the fact that you could get a selfie with Manziel for $50. Apparently, those selfies are now free or Johnny's just not going to do them.

I'm guessing they'll be free because Manziel seems pretty excited about returning to Texas and doing his first autograph signing since being cut by the Browns in March.

I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years #tru — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

During his tweetstorm, Manziel also added that he's been working out, which goes along with what he told TMZ on Tuesday. During that interview, Manziel said he's been working out "five to six" times per week and indicated that there could be a comeback in the works.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who's a close friend of Manziel's also indicated that Manziel will likely try and make a return in the near future.

"He's been working," Miller said recently, via the Comeback. "When the opportunity presents itself, I think he'll be ready. He's still training."

If you want a free selfie with Manziel, make sure to be in Houston, because if he makes comeback, the price could go up considerably on autographs and selfies.

Of course, if Manziel does make a comeback, there's still a possibility that he could be facing a suspension over his domestic violence case from January 2016.

Despite the fact that he reached a settlement with prosecutors in Texas to dismiss his domestic-violence assault case, Manziel could still be hit with a six-game suspension by the NFL. Under the NFL's domestic violence policy, a player doesn't necessarily have to be formally charged with a crime or punished by the justice system in order to be punished by the NFL.