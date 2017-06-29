LOOK: Julian Edelman gets naked with a hamburger for ESPN's 'Body Issue'

When ESPN the Magazine releases its annual "Body Issue" on July 7, there will be more than 20 naked athletes featured, however, it's probably safe to say that only one of those athletes will be holding a hamburger, and that athlete is Julian Edelman.

Apparently, Edelman got hungry during his photoshoot because the Patriots wide receiver was shown with a burger when ESPN released a video preview for annual issue this week.

Julian Edelman got naked with a hamburger. ESPN

By posing with a burger, Edelman is basically inviting you to make every "Where's the beef?" joke you can think of.

Edelman says that he wanted to pose with a burger because he loves burgers, which makes sense.

"My body's my temple. That's why I like to feed it burgers," Edelman says in the preview video. "Only one burger a day to keep the conditioning away."

Edelman is one of three NFL players who will be posing nude for the issue this year. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will also be baring all for the "Body Issue."

Getting naked for ESPN has been a popular thing to do for Patriots players recently: Rob Gronkowski (2012) and Vince Wilfork (2016) have also posed nude for the issue.

The bad news for Edelman is that his photoshoot probably won't even be the most talked about one of the summer in New England. That honor is probably going to belong to Bill Belichick, who ditched his hoodie to take romantic pictures with his girlfriend for a shoot in Nantucket.

Is it just me or does Belichick's photo spread with his lady kinda remind you of a Cialis ad? pic.twitter.com/Aa64fkEQYQ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 28, 2017

Note to Edelman: Belichick is not eating hamburgers during his photoshoot.

Anyway, you can see the video preview of ESPN's "Body Issue" below.