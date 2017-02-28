LOOK: Julian Edelman shaves his epic playoff beard, goes full hipster

The Patriots wide receiver apparently feels its safe to lose last season's good-luck charm

On Monday, Julian Edelman did what tens of millions of Americans do everyday: He shaved. Unlike most of the rest of us, Edelman documented the occasion for posterity, presumably because it wasn’t your garden-variety shave, but the official removal of the playoff beard that undoubtedly played a significant role in the Patriots’ historic 25-point comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Behold:

officially the offseason boyssss ✂️✂️✂️thanks @piniandco

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

Even hipsters think this is a bit much. Either way, you’ve come a long way, sir (via FOXSports.com’s Dan Carson).

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

