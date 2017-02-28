LOOK: Julian Edelman shaves his epic playoff beard, goes full hipster
The Patriots wide receiver apparently feels its safe to lose last season's good-luck charm
On Monday, Julian Edelman did what tens of millions of Americans do everyday: He shaved. Unlike most of the rest of us, Edelman documented the occasion for posterity, presumably because it wasn’t your garden-variety shave, but the official removal of the playoff beard that undoubtedly played a significant role in the Patriots’ historic 25-point comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Behold:
Even hipsters think this is a bit much. Either way, you’ve come a long way, sir (via FOXSports.com’s Dan Carson).
