LOOK: Julian Edelman shaves his epic playoff beard, goes full hipster

On Monday, Julian Edelman did what tens of millions of Americans do everyday: He shaved. Unlike most of the rest of us, Edelman documented the occasion for posterity, presumably because it wasn’t your garden-variety shave, but the official removal of the playoff beard that undoubtedly played a significant role in the Patriots’ historic 25-point comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Behold:

officially the offseason boyssss ✂️✂️✂️thanks @piniandco A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Even hipsters think this is a bit much. Either way, you’ve come a long way, sir (via FOXSports.com’s Dan Carson).