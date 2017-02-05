LOOK: Kirk Cousins shoves an official while losing flag football game to Doug Flutie

While Tom Brady and Matt Ryan prepared for the biggest game of their careers, Kirk Cousins spent his Saturday playing in a charity flag football game against Doug Flutie. It didn't go well for the Redskins' quarterback, despite what he said after:

Not only did Cousins lose to Flutie -- a 54-year-old who hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2005 season -- he also shoved an official at the end of the game, as he tried to mount a game-winning drive.

Deadspin first pointed out what happened and the entire game is available to watch online at WatchESPN. Given it's a flag football game, I'm guessing no one is going to sit down and watch a recorded version of it.

So, here's what you need to know: With roughly 20 seconds remaining, Cousins' team trailed 40-35. He completed a pass deep downfield, but it fell short of the end zone, right around the 5-yard line. So, Cousins rushed his team to the line of scrimmage, hoping to beat the clock and get off one more play.

But as the ball was making its way back to the line of scrimmage, a player on Flutie's team deflected it. Cousins wasn't pleased, signaling for a flag.

That's when he shoved the official:

Let's watch that one more time:

The referee told Deadspin that Cousins "never apologized or even showed any kind of regret." As Deadspin's Timothy Burke wrote, a witness on the field said that Cousins was "legitimately mad and not just playing it up for show."

That's not hard to believe, given what we know about Cousins and his competitiveness.

As The Ringer's Kevin Clark reported in August, Cousins quotes "Wedding Crashers" to talk trash at practice. At this year's Pro Bowl, Cousins -- who is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason -- sprinted half of the field to force a fumble after throwing an interception. After, he explained himself by saying, "I want to win, man."

So, here's the worst part about all of this: Cousins didn't even win on Saturday. After that penalty, Cousins threw an incomplete pass on the untimed down. But another penalty -- this time pass interference -- gave Cousins a second chance. Again, he threw incomplete.

And that's how Cousins lost a flag football game to Doug Flutie after he shoved an official.

You like that?