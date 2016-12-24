LOOK: Kyle Rudolph is wearing the perfect cleats for Christmas Eve

It's probably safe to assume that Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was a huge fan of one Christmas story in particular growing up, what with him sharing a name with a famous reindeer.

Case in point: Rudolph will show up to the Vikings-Packers game on Saturday rocking some perfectly-themed Christmas cleats.

The NFL did a great job promoting custom cleats during the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign, but it doesn't make any sense that someone like Rudolph can't wear these cleats during the game if it's being played on either Christmas Eve or Christmas.

If the NFL wants to own the holiday and put tons of games on a day meant for cheer and joy, let the players have some fun. Same with Thanksgiving or Halloween or any other holiday that features football.

Open up the holidays to total custom cleat creation and let these players put the fun back in NFL.