LOOK: Lady Gaga arrives at the 2017 Super Bowl, frolics on the field

Lady Gaga doesn't seem to be too stressed about her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Need proof? Check out Gaga during pregame running around the field like a fan who snuck past stadium security.

Lady Gaga has arrived, everyone. USATSI

Look, it's Tom Brady! USATSI

Selftie time! USATSI

Also, here's Gaga and her mom, camping out on the NFL shield at the 50-yard line.

Look, mom, we're at the Super Bowl! USATSI

She even hugged the Mooch!

Yes,,, I got a hug from Lady Gaga ! pic.twitter.com/qPHnpAkgAy — Steve Mariucci (@SteveMariucci) February 5, 2017

There is no shortage of prop bets on Lady Gaga's halftime show, starting with what color her hair will be when she takes the stage.

The odds, according to Bovada:

Blonde 1/4

Any other Color 5/2

If you bet on blonde, it sure looks like a good bet so far ... although this is Lady Gaga we're talking about. She changes her hair style, on average, three times a day.

You can also bet which song Gaga will play first.

"Born this Way" 9/4

"Bad Romance" 5/2

"Edge of Glory" 6/1

"Poker Face" 10/1

"Just Dance" 10/1

Any other song 11/10

Gaga told Michael Strahan during a "Good Morning America" interview previewing her halftime show that her favorite Super Bowl performer was the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. But she also loved Bruce Springsteen's turn on the world's largest stage.

Gaga, who got her start playing dive bars, said that she plans to treat the Super Bowl stage as just another dive bar gig.

"When you play a dive bar, my philosophy has always been that you should play it like you're playing the Garden," she told Strahan. "When I play the NRG Stadium in Houston, I'm going to play it like a dive bar, but I'm going to do it my way."