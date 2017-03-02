LOOK: LeBron James nearly takes out Bill Belichick at Cavaliers-Celtics game

LeBron James is arguably the world’s best basketball player. Bill Belichick is unquestionably the world’s best football coach. The two men had an impromptu meeting during Wednesday night’s game in Boston between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

James, who had just attempted to block a shot and had his momentum carry him into the seats behind the basket, admitted after the game that he hit the breaks once he saw Belichick in his path.

“I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him,” James said. “I’m not taking no legend out.”

An entire region thanks you, LeBron. But all’s well that ends well; the Legend and the King chatted after the game (oh, in case you’re wondering, the Celts won ).