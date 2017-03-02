LOOK: LeBron James nearly takes out Bill Belichick at Cavaliers-Celtics game

James and Belichick had an impromptu get-together on Wednesday night

LeBron James is arguably the world’s best basketball player. Bill Belichick is unquestionably the world’s best football coach. The two men had an impromptu meeting during Wednesday night’s game in Boston between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics

James, who had just attempted to block a shot and had his momentum carry him into the seats behind the basket, admitted after the game that he hit the breaks once he saw Belichick in his path.

“I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him,” James said. “I’m not taking no legend out.”

An entire region thanks you, LeBron. But all’s well that ends well; the Legend and the King chatted after the game (oh, in case you’re wondering, the Celts won ).

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

