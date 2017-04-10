LOOK: LeSean McCoy isn't a fan of the player he was traded for or his Instagram

Back in 2015, the Philadelphia Eagles made a shocking move by trading star running back LeSean McCoy to the Buffalo Bills. In exchange, the Eagles received linebacker Kiko Alonso. Based on his Instagram behavior, it would appear that McCoy has not forgotten about this, and that he’s still not happy about it, either.

Alonso, now with the Dolphins after a 2016 trade, posted what appears to be a Getty Image photo on his Instagram over the weekend:

El Blankito ojos claros #ozuna #futbolamericano #miamidolphins #yatusabes A post shared by Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

McCoy ... took exception. Per the Palm Beach Post:

McCoy wrote: “boy ya dad wish u was as good as me... n ya new contract garbage lol my 2011 money ...” and added: “take me off ya page u BUM.”

Alonso recently signed a four-year, $28.9 million contract with the Dolphins, which, as McCoy notes, is worth less than the new deal he signed upon the expiration of his rookie contract. His five-year, $45 million pact was actually signed in 2012 and not 2011, but I think McCoy’s point here is more about the salary than the timing anyway.