LOOK: Logan Ryan gives brother $82K gift, sends strong message on student loans

The cold, hard truth is that the richer your relatives are, the more likely you are to get a nice birthday present. Wealth and quality presents are not a direct correlation by any means, but it certainly helps.

Logan Ryan's brother found that out the fun way for his birthday this year, as he was handed a big old check for $82,000 in order to pay off his student loan debt by the newly-minted Titans cornerback.

Ryan, who signed with Tennessee this offseason after an impressive stint in New England, earned himself a $10 million a year payday with his contract in unrestricted free agency.

This wasn't some handout though -- Ryan actually had a pretty good message about the state of student loans in this country.

"My man got accepted to college, graduated with honors, and now works as an engineer," Ryan wrote on Instagram. "He did everything the right way and still lives with a ridiculous amount of student loan debt. The system is broke and makes no sense!!"

He's right! It does make no sense for someone to work their tail off and be saddled with student loans -- entering the workforce with a massive amount of debt is a disadvantage and there should be a way to make things easier for those people that take the loans and then work hard.

Or, put more succinctly by Logan on the memo of the check: "F--- student loans."