LOOK: Man motivates Boston Marathon runners with sign Patriots fans will love

Look away, Falcons fans

Patriots' Day was Monday, which means the Boston Marathon happened. One creative person in attendance took advantage of the opportunity by making a sign that surely motivated the runners as they passed by, assuming they were all Patriots fans.

His sign reminded runners to never give up by showing the scoreline of the Super Bowl at the 2:12 mark of the third quarter.  

Look away Falcons fans:

We all know what happened next. The Patriots woke up as Tom Brady led them to 31 unanswered points. The final six points were scored by James White in overtime, which wrapped up the Patriots' fifth -- not sixth -- Super Bowl. 

Meanwhile, the Falcons are still searching for their first championship.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories