LOOK: Man motivates Boston Marathon runners with sign Patriots fans will love

Patriots' Day was Monday, which means the Boston Marathon happened. One creative person in attendance took advantage of the opportunity by making a sign that surely motivated the runners as they passed by, assuming they were all Patriots fans.

His sign reminded runners to never give up by showing the scoreline of the Super Bowl at the 2:12 mark of the third quarter.

Look away Falcons fans:

this guy is at the #BostonMarathon right now motivating the runners. i love boston. pic.twitter.com/jOT6kmRJhK — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) April 17, 2017

We all know what happened next. The Patriots woke up as Tom Brady led them to 31 unanswered points. The final six points were scored by James White in overtime, which wrapped up the Patriots' fifth -- not sixth -- Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are still searching for their first championship.