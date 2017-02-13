LOOK: Mardi Gras float hilariously mocks Falcons' Super Bowl loss

After the Falcons lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, it was pretty clear that someone had put a voodoo spell on them. How else do you blow a 25-point lead in the second half?

The biggest mystery following the game wasn't Tom Brady's missing jersey, it was one simple question, "Who put a voodoo spell on the Falcons?"

This is the greatest comeback in history.....who did voodoo on the Falcons!?!? 👀 illuminati 😂 — WeirdO_o 🤤 (@_OMGItzTeddy) February 6, 2017 Bruh who doing voodoo on the falcons 🤦🏾‍♂️ — paperchasinleo$$ (@_leocooler) February 6, 2017

Some people thought it was Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga's worked some voodoo on the Falcons at half time — Tom Kennett (@TomK___) February 6, 2017

Other people thought it was Bill Belichick.

belichick did voodoo on the falcons during halftime and now they're coming back lol i'm so annoyed — ☻timi☻ 🐙 (@Mukluks_) February 6, 2017

As it turns out, both of those answers are wrong. The voodoo came from exactly where you would think voodoo would come from, the voodoo capital of the country: New Orleans.

Here is proof of the voodoo. This Twitter user below took a picture of a float that's reportedly scheduled to participate in the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 28, and as you'll notice, there is a giant voodoo doll on top of the float.

There was a voodoo spell on the Falcons Twitter/Nader723

The side of the float is even better (or possibly worse, depending on your point of view). It rubs the Super Bowl loss in with a picture of two players and a saying that says, "The Young and the Ringless."

They got a Ringless Float for the Falcons @ Mardi Gras. I love my city lmao. pic.twitter.com/y2pCoOV2Qo — Nader Mirfiq (@Nader723) February 13, 2017

The moral of the story here seems pretty simple: Don't mess with New Orleans or it will put a voodoo spell on you and then you'll blow a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl.

And then everyone in New Orleans will celebrate your loss.