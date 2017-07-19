LOOK: Marshawn Lynch has officially gone Beast Mode in NFL jersey sales

Marshawn Lynch is back after a year-long absence from the NFL, and his popularity is still at an all-time high. Need proof? The new Raiders running back has taken over the entire western half of the United States in jersey sales during the month of May.

Take a look, via NFLShop.com:

Marshawn Lynch's jersey is a hot seller. NFLShop.com

In all, Lynch had the best-selling jersey in the country during May. Yes, even more than Tom Brady, who almost always wins all jersey sales competitions. According to the NFL Shop, Brady finished in second with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and -- somewhat surprisingly -- Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson rounding out the top five.

Back to Lynch, though. His dominance really isn't surprising. For one, unlike Brady, Prescott, and Elliott, he has a brand new jersey considering he moved on from the Seahawks and joined the Raiders. That's probably why someone like Watson is also so high on the list.

And two, this is Beast Mode we're talking about. When he was at his peak on the Seahawks -- rushing for 5,357 yards and 48 touchdowns from 2011-14 -- he was one of the league's most popular players. From his Beast Quake to his refusal to answer questions, he always was the most entertaining player in the game. Even when he retired, he remained in the headlines. There was the time he appeared at a Cal football game and nearly ran over a band member with an injury cart, the time he went to Scotland for some fun, and the time he explained grabbing his "ding-ding sauce" on television -- to just name a few examples.

Now, Lynch is back in the NFL and he's on an up-and-coming team that is also peaking in terms of its popularity. The Raiders ended their 13-season playoff drought last year behind the strength of their passing game. With Lynch spearheading their rushing attack, they're a trendy Super Bowl pick.

Then there's the fact that Lynch joined the Raiders, who are in the final few years of their Oakland residency. Lynch is an Oakland icon. He gives the city a reason to stay invested in the team before the Raiders abandon Oakland for Las Vegas.

Put all of those factors together and it's easy to see why Beast Mode is leading the league in jersey sales.