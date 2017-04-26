LOOK: Marshawn Lynch tries on his Raiders helmet, decides to wear it home

If you live in Oakland and you see a guy walking around with a Raiders helmet on, don't be alarmed, it's probably just Marshawn Lynch.

The most unpredictable man in football had a completely unpredictable day on Wednesday that ended with him doing something totally unpredictable: He tried on his Raiders helmet and then decided he didn't want to take it off.

Let's rehash Lynch's crazy day real quick. First, he agreed to two-year deal with the Raiders, although that didn't technically make him a Raider because his NFL rights were still owned by the Seahawks.

After Beast Mode reached a deal with Oakland, the Raiders sent a 2018 fifth-round pick to Seattle in return for Lynch and a sixth-round pick.

After the deal was done, Beast Mode had to head to the Raiders' practice facility to take a physical. After passing the physical, the Raiders gave him his new helmet.

He looks like a kid on Christmas morning, and just like a kid on Christmas morning, he decided to try out his new toy right away by putting his helmet on.

After that, Lynch started to walk out of the Raiders' practice facility while still wearing his helmet, and no one was shocked because this is Marshawn Lynch we're talking about.

He'll probably take it off once he gets outside, right?

Nope.

Here he is outside the facility ... still wearing his helmet.

Marshawn Lynch left the @RAIDERS building today wearing his helmet. pic.twitter.com/K2ruxeHRVS — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 26, 2017

My guess is that he's going to keep that thing on until Thursday, and that's mainly because he'll be hosting a block party to celebrate his signing. As everyone knows, you can't not wear a helmet to a block party.

Lynch is planning an autograph signing/block party in Oakland to celebrate on Thursday, as @clarencehilljr said — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 26, 2017

Let's be honest here, hosting a block party should be a requirement of every NFL player who signs with a new team.

By the way, Lynch already seems pretty popular with his new teammates. Based on their tweets, pretty much everyone on the Raiders' roster seems excited about the Lynch signing, so don't be surprised if they show up at the block party.

Woke up feeling like it was Christmas 😬😬😬 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) April 26, 2017

Also, because this is Marshawn we're talking about, even people who aren't on his team are excited that he's coming out of retirement.

Happy to see @MoneyLynch back in the league. NFL is better with you back. You still can't throw farther than me tho. #TownBidNess #facts — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 26, 2017

Rodgers and Lynch were teammates for a season while in college together at Cal. I'm guessing Rodgers won't be at the block party.

Anyway, the Raiders released a video on Wednesday that documented Lynch's first few hours with the team. The video, which you should definitely watch, can be seen below.