LOOK: Marshawn Lynch's Raiders block party in Oakland is all kinds of lit

The NFL is a lot more fun now that Marshawn Lynch is back in it.

To celebrate signing with his hometown Raiders, Lynch threw a block party in Oakland and brought his new Raiders helmet along and some famous friends, too. The Warriors' Draymond Green made an appearance and Kansas City Chiefs corner Marcus Peters, who also hails from Oakland, came by to throw a pie in Beast Mode's face.

No, for real.

You can believe that Lynch will be about that action, boss, when the Raiders host the Chiefs in Week 7 for "Thursday Night Football."

There was also a DJ and tons of barbecue as the "Lynch Mob" celebrated, all gleaned from Lynch's Instagram post of the festivities. But since the track that plays along with the video is NSFW, and we're not here to get fined, here's a photo recap.

Look, everybody, it's Marshawn Lynch's new helmet! Instragram/beastmode

'Papa Lynch is in the house!' Instragram/beastmode

Who's hungry? Instragram/beastmode

It's Dray Day in Oakland ... and everybody is celebrating. Instragram/beastmode

Pie mode! Instragram/beastmode

Instragram/beastmode

Instragram/beastmode

Beast a la mode. Instragram/beastmode

The block's all here. Instragram/beastmode

Thanks everybody for coming! Yes, Lawd! Instragram/beastmode

If you want to watch the Instagram video of the block party, you can view it by clicking here.