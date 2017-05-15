LOOK: Marshawn Lynch's Raiders block party in Oakland is all kinds of lit
Beast Mode threw a party to celebrate his signing and Draymond Green showed up
The NFL is a lot more fun now that Marshawn Lynch is back in it.
To celebrate signing with his hometown Raiders, Lynch threw a block party in Oakland and brought his new Raiders helmet along and some famous friends, too. The Warriors' Draymond Green made an appearance and Kansas City Chiefs corner Marcus Peters, who also hails from Oakland, came by to throw a pie in Beast Mode's face.
No, for real.
You can believe that Lynch will be about that action, boss, when the Raiders host the Chiefs in Week 7 for "Thursday Night Football."
There was also a DJ and tons of barbecue as the "Lynch Mob" celebrated, all gleaned from Lynch's Instagram post of the festivities. But since the track that plays along with the video is NSFW, and we're not here to get fined, here's a photo recap.
If you want to watch the Instagram video of the block party, you can view it by clicking here.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Gruden: Cousins is here for this year
Cousins is on the franchise tag for a second straight year
-
Female broadcaster to call Week 1 MNF
ESPN's Beth Mowins will reportedly call Chargers-Broncos in Week 1 along with Rex Ryan
-
Seahawks considering Kaepernick, Griffin
The Seahawks have only undrafted free agents behind Russell Wilson on the depth chart
-
Eddie Lacy meets weight goal, makes $55k
Lacy's contract reportedly stipulated he couldn't weigh more than 255 pounds
-
Tom Brady: I'm not greatest QB ever
Brady may be 39 but he is playing better than ever -- and hopes to play until 45
-
Quinn: Depth to blame for loss to Pats
If not for the Patriots' historic comeback, the Falcons would be Super Bowl champions right...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre