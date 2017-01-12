LOOK: Most NFL players take a huge pay cut when their teams make the playoffs

Aaron Rodgers has a way bigger contract than Dak Prescott, but he won't be making more money than the Cowboys rookie quarterback for Sunday's playoff game. That's because the NFL does things slightly different when it comes to paying players for the postseason.

Once a team reaches the playoffs, everyone is paid equally. That means you can throw Rodgers' $110 million contract out the window, because it will mean nothing when it comes to cutting him a paycheck for Sunday's game.

During the regular season, Rodgers made roughly $676,000 per week. During the playoffs, he'll be taking a giant pay cut to play: The Packers quarterback will only pull in $27,000 for playing in Sunday's game against the Cowboys. That's a pay cut of roughly 96 percent. Ouch.

For the divisional round, every player on every team is paid the exact same amount, which means that Prescott will also be pulling in $27,000 for the game. Unlike Rodgers, who took a pay cut, Prescott will actually be getting a raise. Under his rookie deal, Prescott was only pulling in $26,470 per game this season, which means he's getting a $530 raise for this week.

That's a rare case though. Unless you're playing on a rookie deal, it's pretty much guaranteed that a player will be taking a pay cut to participate in the postseason.

That $27,000 number isn't just limited to the Packers-Cowboys game, either. Every player in the three other games -- including Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and Texans kicker Nick Novak -- will also pull in $27,000 for playing this weekend.

Here's a look at how playoff pay is broken down this year, per the NFL's postseason media guide:

Wild card game Division Winner $27,000 Other $24,000 Divisional playoff game $27,000 Conference championship game $49,000 Super Bowl LI Winning Team $107,000 Losing Team $53,000 Pro Bowl Winning Team $61,000 Losing Team $30,000

Each player on the Steelers, Packers, Texans and Seahawks made $27,000 for their wild-card game, meaning they'll have pulled in $54,000 by the time the divisional round is over. If one of those four teams wins the Super Bowl, each player will have received an extra $210,ooo for playing in a total of four games.

If a team that received a wild-card bye goes on to win the Super Bowl, the players on that team will only take home a total of $183,000 in extra pay for winning three games.

As you can see in that chart, the NFL is also giving players some incentive to actually try in the Pro Bowl. Each player on the team that wins the Pro Bowl will get $61,000 in bonus money, while the losers will just get $30,000.