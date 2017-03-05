LOOK: Mustache-less Jim Tomsula surfaces at NFL Combine to terrify D-line prospects

Tomsula, the former coach of the 49ers, is now with the Redskins

Do you miss Jim Tomsula?

After getting fired by the 49ers last January (after earning $14 million for one season of work), Tomsula spent the 2016 season out of football and away from the cameras. But at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Tomsula -- now the defensive line coach of the Redskins -- resurfaced.

The first important takeaway: The mustache is gone!

The second important takeaway: That year away definitely appears to have recharged his batteries.

As expected, the Internet decided to chime in on Tomsula’s re-emergence.

Say what you want about Tomsula’s single season as a head coach (the 49ers went 5-11), but the NFL is undoubtedly better with Tomsula in it. Furthermore, Tomsula experienced a ton of success when he served as the 49ers’ defensive line coach. 

So he should be better suited for his new job in Washington.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories