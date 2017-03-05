LOOK: Mustache-less Jim Tomsula surfaces at NFL Combine to terrify D-line prospects

Do you miss Jim Tomsula?

After getting fired by the 49ers last January (after earning $14 million for one season of work), Tomsula spent the 2016 season out of football and away from the cameras. But at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Tomsula -- now the defensive line coach of the Redskins -- resurfaced.

The first important takeaway: The mustache is gone!

Jim Tomsula is just a big kid out there having fun. pic.twitter.com/Yh6Znn8Iw7 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 5, 2017

The second important takeaway: That year away definitely appears to have recharged his batteries.

As expected, the Internet decided to chime in on Tomsula’s re-emergence.

This shirt is a good description of Jim Tomsula. pic.twitter.com/NKXs6tCK3j — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) March 5, 2017 RIP Tomsula 'stache — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) March 5, 2017 Jed once hired Jim Tomsula to be his head coach. Like that actually happened — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) March 5, 2017 Looks like Tomsula did some bludgeoning in the weight room — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 5, 2017 Jim Tomsula has been sitting on that 49er money and did curls are cardio for a whole year. Legend — Emmanuel Barrera (@e_barrera74) March 5, 2017

Say what you want about Tomsula’s single season as a head coach (the 49ers went 5-11), but the NFL is undoubtedly better with Tomsula in it. Furthermore, Tomsula experienced a ton of success when he served as the 49ers’ defensive line coach.

So he should be better suited for his new job in Washington.