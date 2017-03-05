LOOK: Mustache-less Jim Tomsula surfaces at NFL Combine to terrify D-line prospects
Tomsula, the former coach of the 49ers, is now with the Redskins
Do you miss Jim Tomsula?
After getting fired by the 49ers last January (after earning $14 million for one season of work), Tomsula spent the 2016 season out of football and away from the cameras. But at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Tomsula -- now the defensive line coach of the Redskins -- resurfaced.
The first important takeaway: The mustache is gone!
The second important takeaway: That year away definitely appears to have recharged his batteries.
As expected, the Internet decided to chime in on Tomsula’s re-emergence.
This shirt is a good description of Jim Tomsula. pic.twitter.com/NKXs6tCK3j— Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) March 5, 2017
RIP Tomsula 'stache— Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) March 5, 2017
Jed once hired Jim Tomsula to be his head coach. Like that actually happened— John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) March 5, 2017
Looks like Tomsula did some bludgeoning in the weight room— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 5, 2017
Jim Tomsula has been sitting on that 49er money and did curls are cardio for a whole year. Legend— Emmanuel Barrera (@e_barrera74) March 5, 2017
Say what you want about Tomsula’s single season as a head coach (the 49ers went 5-11), but the NFL is undoubtedly better with Tomsula in it. Furthermore, Tomsula experienced a ton of success when he served as the 49ers’ defensive line coach.
So he should be better suited for his new job in Washington.
