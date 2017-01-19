LOOK: Newspaper says AFC title game is Steelers vs. the Evil Empire

This Pittsburgh newspaper doesn't think very highly of the Patriots

If the Steelers want to beat the Patriots on Sunday, the game plan's pretty simple: All they have to do is blow up the Death Star, stop the emperor, destroy Darth Vader and save the galaxy.

That might sound like science fiction, but it's not anymore, thanks to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The newspaper designed a special cover for Sunday's AFC title game, and let's just say you'll probably be able to figure out the theme of the cover pretty quickly.

That's right, the Post-Gazette is pitching this game as the "The Steelers vs. the Evil Empire."

You can argue that the comparison kind of makes sense, and that's mainly because half of the people on the internet already seem to believe that Bill Belichick and the emperor are the same person.

Coincidentally, the New York Post also went with a Star Wars theme before the Jets played the Patriots in the playoffs following the 2010 season.

Clearly inspired by Rex Ryan as Han Solo, the Jets went out and destroyed the empire with a 28-21 road win at New England. The Patriots are 15-3 all-time in home playoff games under Belichick, and that was one of their losses.

This time around, the Steelers are going to need to harness the power of The Force if they're going to knock off the Patriots on Sunday.

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories