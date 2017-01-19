LOOK: Newspaper says AFC title game is Steelers vs. the Evil Empire

If the Steelers want to beat the Patriots on Sunday, the game plan's pretty simple: All they have to do is blow up the Death Star, stop the emperor, destroy Darth Vader and save the galaxy.

That might sound like science fiction, but it's not anymore, thanks to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The newspaper designed a special cover for Sunday's AFC title game, and let's just say you'll probably be able to figure out the theme of the cover pretty quickly.

Here is a sneak peek at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's AFC championship section. pic.twitter.com/NnklMQwll6 — Michael Sanserino (@msanserino) January 19, 2017

That's right, the Post-Gazette is pitching this game as the "The Steelers vs. the Evil Empire."

You can argue that the comparison kind of makes sense, and that's mainly because half of the people on the internet already seem to believe that Bill Belichick and the emperor are the same person.

What is Emperor Belichick gonna do without his most powerful weapon the Gronk Star?? @MichaelRapaport@iamrapaportpic.twitter.com/9WnYEI9m02 — Double A Ron Chicago (@aarontor) December 2, 2016

Coincidentally, the New York Post also went with a Star Wars theme before the Jets played the Patriots in the playoffs following the 2010 season.

@TheClemReport right up there with the Return of The Jet-I post cover for all time intimidator pic.twitter.com/ad31PgocId — marl (@MarlWenplotsky) January 6, 2017

Clearly inspired by Rex Ryan as Han Solo, the Jets went out and destroyed the empire with a 28-21 road win at New England. The Patriots are 15-3 all-time in home playoff games under Belichick, and that was one of their losses.

This time around, the Steelers are going to need to harness the power of The Force if they're going to knock off the Patriots on Sunday.