LOOK: NFL players react on Twitter to Steph Curry's monstrous $201 million contract

After NBA free agency tipped off just at midnight on Saturday, one of the first deals that got done was Steph Curry's monstrous contract with Golden State.

If you somehow missed it, Curry agreed to a five-year, $201 million deal that will pay him an average of $40.2 million per year, which is the highest average annual value of any contract ever signed by a player in the four big North American sports.

it also means that Derek Carr now has only the second richest contract in the Bay Area signed this year.

Even though the deal went down late at night, there were still plenty of NFL players paying attention to what happened, and let's just say they sounded pretty envious of Curry on Twitter.

Let's start with the reaction of Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang, who will "only" be making $3 million in base salary in 2017, or $37.2 million less than Curry.

San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Matt Barkley was so shocked by Curry's deal that he sent out two tweets.

Unreal, but every bit deserving! 🤑 https://t.co/1OwUJd5cAN — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) July 1, 2017

Of course, Barkley will only be pulling in a $1.4 million base salary in San Francisco this year, which might explain why he was shocked.

Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray is eagerly waiting for the day where NFL players are getting Curry-sized deals.

Dam 200 mil. I'll b happy when they start giving football players what they deserve — Shane Ray (@StingRay56) July 1, 2017

The highest total value of a contract in the NFL right now belongs to Andrew Luck , who will pull in roughly $140 million if he plays out his deal, which includes the $18.4M salary he made in the option year of his previous deal before his five-year extension kicked in. Basically, Ray could be waiting awhile if he's hoping to see an NFL contract get to $200 million.

Let's check in on Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon .

Steph curry w/ the ridiculous bag💰 — Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) July 1, 2017

We also have a reaction from Lions tight end Eric Ebron , who sounds like he might be interested in quitting football and going to the NBA.

Blake 175m's 😭 I'm in the wrong sport — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) July 1, 2017

Ebron was reacting to Blake Griffin 's five-year, $173 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers .

These NBA contracts are so crazy that Takkarist McKinley , who just signed a rookie deal with the Atlanta Falcons that includes $7.89 million in guaranteed money, now feels broke.

These NBA contracts 🤤 make me feel like I got pennies 😂 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) July 1, 2017

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall had a one-word reaction when he saw all the gigantic NBA deals getting done.

With a $2.55 million base salary, the linebacker will be making slightly less than Curry this year.

Finally, although he doesn't play in the NFL anymore, former Lions defensive back Gerald Alexander had a pretty entertaining response to NBA free agency.