LOOK: NFL Pro Bowl challenge will feature wild new event involving drones

If you've ever wanted to watch wide receivers try to catch footballs that are being dropped from 200 yards in the air -- and who hasn't -- then we have some good news for you: The NFL is going to make it happen.

The league has unveiled the newest event that will be held on Thursday during the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, and that event will involve drones flying up in the sky with a football and the dropping that ball onto a receiver.

Here's an example of what that event will look like:

Check out the Drone Drop at the #ProBowlSkills Showdown!



Thursday night at 7 pm ET on @ESPNNFL. https://t.co/0kjPPJDonW — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2017

The NFL previously announced that there will be a dodgeball game during Pro Bowl week, so adding a drone challenge was obviously that next logical thing to do. I'm guessing that next year, instead of the NFC, the NFL will probably have the AFC compete against a team of actual bears. That would definitely spice things up.

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will take place in Orlando, Florida, and will be televised by ESPN on Thursday. The game itself, which will also be televised by ESPN, will be held Sunday in Orlando.

Finally, if you've completely lost track of the Pro Bowl, the NFL has decided to go back to the regular AFC vs. NFC format. For the past three years, the league used a format where two captains picked each team.