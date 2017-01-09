LOOK: NFL research shows Giants receivers on boat played worse than other WRs

As far as everyone is concerned, the Giants receivers taking a trip to Miami during the week before their wild-card game against the Packers didn't have anything to do with the 38-13 beatdown loss at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Odell Beckham himself said there's no connection (no word on what the wall thinks) between the receivers who went to Miami to hang out with Justin Bieber and the struggles on the field.

But the statistics actually don't do him any favors. In fact, NFL Research broke down the performance of the receivers pictured on the boat before the game and compared it with the guys who didn't go on the boat.

It doesn't paint a helpful picture.

Giants on "the boat":

112 receiving yards on 19 targets



Giants not on "the boat":

114 receiving yards, 1 TD on 8 targets@TreySongz — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2017

There are many good reasons that aren't boat-related for why the Giants lost. You could point at Eli Manning's inaccuracy during the second half as a reason why. When people complained about OBJ dropping a football during the game, they probably could have been pointing out that Eli missed Beckham.

But then you take a look at the difference in passer rating on balls thrown to the guys who were on the boat and guys who weren't on the boat and, well ...

Players pictured on "The Boat": 43.9 passer rating when targeted by Eli Manning



Players not pictured: 105.8 passer rating when targeted https://t.co/wsv0jePhgp — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 9, 2017

The Giants receivers visiting a boat seven days ago isn't the reason that New York lost. You can also point to, you know, the defense playing poorly.

Singer Trey Songz, who was actually on the boat, pointed out that the defensive backs weren't hanging out in Miami.

DB's weren't on the yacht. Just a lil FYI — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 8, 2017

The singer is right about that.

Maybe there's a really simple explanation here: the Packers are the better team and the Giants didn't bring their A game to Lambeau Field, especially in the second half on Sunday.

Distractions might have played a part in it all, but it wasn't because because six dudes hung out on a boat for an afternoon in Miami.

Even if the optics are a disaster.