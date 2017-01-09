LOOK: NFL research shows Giants receivers on boat played worse than other WRs
Turns out the ones who went to Miami weren't great
As far as everyone is concerned, the Giants receivers taking a trip to Miami during the week before their wild-card game against the Packers didn't have anything to do with the 38-13 beatdown loss at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Odell Beckham himself said there's no connection (no word on what the wall thinks) between the receivers who went to Miami to hang out with Justin Bieber and the struggles on the field.
But the statistics actually don't do him any favors. In fact, NFL Research broke down the performance of the receivers pictured on the boat before the game and compared it with the guys who didn't go on the boat.
It doesn't paint a helpful picture.
Giants on "the boat":— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2017
112 receiving yards on 19 targets
Giants not on "the boat":
114 receiving yards, 1 TD on 8 targets@TreySongz
There are many good reasons that aren't boat-related for why the Giants lost. You could point at Eli Manning's inaccuracy during the second half as a reason why. When people complained about OBJ dropping a football during the game, they probably could have been pointing out that Eli missed Beckham.
Drop...yeah... pic.twitter.com/SPoZ6s4wx9— Cian Fahey (@Cianaf) January 9, 2017
But then you take a look at the difference in passer rating on balls thrown to the guys who were on the boat and guys who weren't on the boat and, well ...
Players pictured on "The Boat": 43.9 passer rating when targeted by Eli Manning— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 9, 2017
Players not pictured: 105.8 passer rating when targeted https://t.co/wsv0jePhgp
The Giants receivers visiting a boat seven days ago isn't the reason that New York lost. You can also point to, you know, the defense playing poorly.
Singer Trey Songz, who was actually on the boat, pointed out that the defensive backs weren't hanging out in Miami.
DB's weren't on the yacht. Just a lil FYI— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 8, 2017
The singer is right about that.
Maybe there's a really simple explanation here: the Packers are the better team and the Giants didn't bring their A game to Lambeau Field, especially in the second half on Sunday.
Distractions might have played a part in it all, but it wasn't because because six dudes hung out on a boat for an afternoon in Miami.
Even if the optics are a disaster.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Packers' Jones: Stage too big for Odell
The hits keep coming for the Giants star receiver after Sunday's loss
-
2017 Super Bowl odds for NFL's final 8
The Packers' odds fall from previous week even though they blasted the Giants
-
Beckham unleashes anger at workers?
The Giants wide receiver didn't handle losing very well
-
Tabloids roast Giants for boat trip/loss
You could almost argue the headlines were a little disappointing
-
OBJ denies connection with boat and loss
The mercurial wideout doesn't want people blaming the Miami trip for the rout in Green Bay
-
Monday Musings: Look at NFL divisionals
Wild Card Weekend was the pits; the NFL divisionals will hit it outta the park ... well, 3...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre