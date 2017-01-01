LOOK: No one shows up to watch NFL games on New Year's Day

Week 17 is always a weird week in the NFL, with lots of random players getting playing time (some guy named Tony Romo suited up for the Cowboys on Sunday) and lots of totally meaningless games taking place.

With some of those meaningless games happening on Jan. 1, there was an even smaller incentive for people to leave home and attend football games. What resulted was a slew of really small crowds around the NFL.

Even in a place like Cincinnati, where the Bengals have been good for a while, it was tough to fill the stadium for a divisional matchup against the Ravens (who are also eliminated from the playoffs).

It was similar for the Buccaneers, even though they had an outside shot at the playoffs before the Eagles beating the Cowboys eliminated them.

Tampa is always good for an empty seat pic - this is at coin toss for CAR-TB pic.twitter.com/eHmCjyFC01 — scott_fowler (@scott_fowler) January 1, 2017

MetLife Stadium was basically empty for a brutal Jets-Bills game that featured a lot more EJ Manuel than anyone ever needs to see.

It wasn't any better for the late games, with the Chargers basically playing a road game in what could be their final home game in San Diego.

The Seahawks were probably very terrified by the thousands of red chairs on hand to cheer for the 49ers.

The #Seahawks just came on to field with this HUGE crowd on hand. Was a Bigger crowd for Foster Farms Bowl here. pic.twitter.com/R0AIlhXFdz — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) January 1, 2017

Why wouldn't you want to leave the beach in California and travel to see the Rams and Cardinals play on Sunday?

"Crowd" 8 minutes before kick off pic.twitter.com/jduHy9zWLV — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 1, 2017

If you forgot those teams were playing it would be fine. I did for like 15 minutes. The NFL's new year's resolution might need to be "avoid playing football on New Year's Day."