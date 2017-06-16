LOOK: Nobody won this throwing contest between Dak Prescott and Jason Garrett
Dak didn't come close to hitting his target, while his coach fared much better
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a marvelous rookie season, one of the best in NFL history for a first-year passer. He was especially good throwing accurately on certain kinds of routes to certain players.
Quick outs to Cole Beasley. Slants to Dez Bryant. Option routes to Jason Witten.
Heading into Year 2, Dak apparently needs to work on at least one route: the deep fade to moving vehicles. After practice on Thursday, Dak engaged in a throwing competition with Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, and let's just say he didn't come close to hitting his target.
Garrett, a former quarterback himself, had a pretty slow wind-up and release on his toss, but at least he appeared to be semi-accurate. If this is what we can expect from Dak in 2017, the Cowboys might need their coach to un-retire and strap on the pads again.
