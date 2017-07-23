LOOK: Odell Beckham flies to Texas, makes 9-year-old cancer patient's dream come true

The power of social media to do good isn't always harnessed, but when it is, there are a lot of positive vibes that can come from modern technology. A perfect example is the good deed recently done by Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, who has received an unfair amount of criticism this offseason for things that only get you criticized in New York.

Beckham was approached on Twitter by Danny Richburg, the father of Giants offensive lineman Weston Richburg, about a young boy named Jayro Ponce.

Jayro, a nine-year-old in Amarillo, Texas, is battling a rare form of cancer. His one dream? To meet OBJ.

@OBJ_3 time is of the essence. Weston has our number. We will find the $ to pay the jet fuel. pic.twitter.com/1nveKgfGuQ — Danny Richburg (@DannyRichburg) July 18, 2017

Beckham didn't have to do anything about it. Training camp is coming and while a trip to Texas isn't sprinting across the globe, it is something else added to the agenda. But OBJ was more than willing to help out.

How could I make it happen? https://t.co/bjUuKZUZcF — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 18, 2017

So he hopped on a plane and cruised down to Amarillo. And made Jayro's day/week/month/year/life.

We were blessed to spend time with this amazing soul and his friend! There's no words for this experience. Jayro enjoyed this experience to the fullest. Thank you Make A Wish! Posted by Team Jayro on Saturday, July 22, 2017

There is plenty of media coverage about the event now that it has happened, but it's worth noting what Art Stapleton of The Record pointed out: there was no media present for the trip itself.

I'm told @OBJ_3 flew in to meet with Jayro and his family yesterday. No media. Just time for them to hang out + spend time together. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 23, 2017

Beckham gets a lot of grief because of the market he plays in, but the reality of the situation is that while he is kind of a diva on the football field, Beckham does far more good than he does bad.

He's an incredibly talented wide receiver who puts up monster numbers and generally does a lot of good things off the field. Every team would be lucky to have him.