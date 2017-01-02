LOOK: Odell Beckham parties with Justin Bieber in South Beach after Giants' win

After a New Year's Day win over the Redskins on Sunday, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham did what any 24-year-old would do: He immediately hopped on a plane and flew to Miami so that he could party with Justin Bieber.

Apparently, Beckham was able to talk his way off taking the team flight back to New York.

Beckham didn't waste any time getting to Miami, either. The game between the Giants and Redskins ended around 7:30 p.m. ET, and by midnight, Beckham was at LIV nightclub in Miami partying with a group that included Bieber, rapper Trey Songz and at least three other Giants players, including: Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis.

Here's a video of Odell hanging with the Biebs.

Beckham was also seen in a video hanging with Bieber that was posted on Instagram.

Apparently, the group was also having some fun Monday morning because they were hanging on a boat, which we know because Trey Songz shared a picture of the group on Snapchat.

Trey Songz shared a photo on Snapchat showing the group on a boat Monday morning.

Shepard also shared a photo of the group on Instagram, but he eventually deleted it and I'm guessing that's because everyone in the comments section was probably asking him why he was in Miami if the Giants have a playoff game this weekend.

The Giants open up postseason play Sunday with a 4:40 p.m. ET game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The reason Odell and friends had time to hit up South Beach on Sunday night is because the Giants don't have practice on Monday.

That being said, if the Giants lose to the Packers, there's a good chance fans will blame Odell, Bieber and anyone else who decided this trip was a good idea.