LOOK: Odell Beckham parties with Justin Bieber in South Beach after Giants' win
The Giants receiver now has six days to forget Bieber and get ready for playoff football
After a New Year's Day win over the Redskins on Sunday, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham did what any 24-year-old would do: He immediately hopped on a plane and flew to Miami so that he could party with Justin Bieber.
Apparently, Beckham was able to talk his way off taking the team flight back to New York.
Beckham didn't waste any time getting to Miami, either. The game between the Giants and Redskins ended around 7:30 p.m. ET, and by midnight, Beckham was at LIV nightclub in Miami partying with a group that included Bieber, rapper Trey Songz and at least three other Giants players, including: Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis.
Here's a video of Odell hanging with the Biebs.
Apparently, the group was also having some fun Monday morning because they were hanging on a boat, which we know because Trey Songz shared a picture of the group on Snapchat.
Shepard also shared a photo of the group on Instagram, but he eventually deleted it and I'm guessing that's because everyone in the comments section was probably asking him why he was in Miami if the Giants have a playoff game this weekend.
The Giants open up postseason play Sunday with a 4:40 p.m. ET game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The reason Odell and friends had time to hit up South Beach on Sunday night is because the Giants don't have practice on Monday.
That being said, if the Giants lose to the Packers, there's a good chance fans will blame Odell, Bieber and anyone else who decided this trip was a good idea.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Sean Payton wants to stay in New Orleans
The Saints coach plans on returning to New Orleans for a 12th season
-
Report: Chip open to being coordinator
The 49ers fired Kelly on Sunday after just one season
-
Tom Brady drinks a special concoction
The Patriots quarterback is a picky drinker
-
Bills owner: We're not dysfunctional
Terry Pegula says there's no dysfunction in Buffalo
-
NFL Mock Draft: Jets take Deshaun Watson
Dalvin Cook is the first running back off the board at No. 4 to the Jags
-
Report: Watkins needs 2nd foot surgery
That marks Watkins' second straight offseason with foot surgery
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre