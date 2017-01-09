LOOK: Odell Beckham reportedly punches hole in Lambeau wall after loss to Packers

Apparently, Odell Beckham doesn't take losing very well.

According to several media reports, the Giants wide receiver punched a hole in the wall just outside his team's locker room following New York's soul-crushing 38-13 loss in Green Bay on Sunday.

The big punch came after Beckham met with the media. Following his interview, Beckham apparently banged his head against the wall before punching it and putting a hole in it. Members of the Lambeau Field grounds crew told Newsday that they saw the entire thing.

Here's a look at the damage that Beckham allegedly caused.

Witnesses on Lambeau grounds crew said @OBJ_3 punched this hole in wall outside locker room pic.twitter.com/GVuP0m7a34 — Neil Best (@sportswatch) January 9, 2017

If Beckham was frustrated after the Giants' loss, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Playing in his first postseason game ever, Beckham had several drops and arguably played one of the worst games of his career.

The Giants receiver finished with four catches for 28 yards, a number that could've been higher if not for two pivotal drops in the first quarter. One of those drops came on a pass in the end zone from Eli Manning that would've gone for a 28-yard touchdown.

Beckham picked a bad week to have the worst game of his career, and that's mostly because he's never going to hear the end of it when it comes to the South Beach trip he decided to take after the Giants beat the Redskins in Week 17. Instead of flying back to New York, Beckham and several teammates decided to go to Miami and party with the likes of Justin Bieber.

If you're going to party with Bieber, six days before a playoff game probably isn't the time to do it. Of course, if Beckham's plan was to punch in a hole in the wall so we'd all forget about the Bieber trip, then it was smart thought, but I don't think it's going to work.