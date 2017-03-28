LOOK: Panthers make fun of Falcons for blowing Super Bowl lead, then delete tweet

Although Feb. 5, 2017, will likely go down as the worst day in Falcons history, there’s a good chance that March 28 will rank as the second worst day. That’s mainly because everyone is using that day to remind the Falcons that they blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

You see, March 28, 2017 is written as 3-28-17, and well, I’ll just let the tweet below explain the rest.

People all over Twitter wishing each other a Happy Falcons Day on this date of 3-28-17



Since there’s already a “Patriots Day,” March 28 is now known as “Falcons Day.”

The holiday is so big that it already has its own t-shirts.

In honor of it being 3/28, I will gladly remind falcons fans all day today what a precious set of numbers those are. Happy 3-28 everybody!😂 pic.twitter.com/2ozgWBIgJC — FIND OUR BLACK WOMEN (@D_McBucketssss) March 28, 2017

By this time next year, I expect there to be “Happy Falcons Day” cards.

Anyway, as a division rival of the Falcons, the Carolina Panthers decided they wanted to get in on Falcons bashing, so they subtly made fun of the Falcons in the tweet below.

The Panthers subtly made fun of the Falcons on Tuesday.

Although there are four players in the tweet, please notice that only two of them are tagged -- The player wearing No. 3 (Derek Anderson) and the player wearing No. 28 (Johnathan Stewart).

Get it? It’s another 3-28 reference.

As it turns out though, it looks like someone in the Panthers social media department didn’t run that tweet by the front office before sending it out, because a few hours after it was tweeted, the Panthers deleted it. Of course, this is the internet, where you can’t delete anything, which is why we still have it.

The sad thing for the Falcons is that by this time next year, 3-28-17 might be an NFL-wide holiday. In its first year of existence, it looks like three teams celebrated the new holiday.

Not only did the Panthers celebrate this year, but so did the Patriots.

Also, the Saints may have celebrated the NFL’s newest holiday. We can’t be 100 percent sure, but I’m pretty sure they did because it can’t be a coincidence that they tweeted out the No. 25 on a holiday celebrating the fact that the Falcons blew a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl.

Finally, in what can only be described as the biggest twist of all-time and absolute proof that the Falcons were destined to blow the lead: March 28 also happens to be Lady Gaga’s birthday.

Lady Gaga was the halftime act at Super Bowl LI. One Falcons player partly blamed her halftime show for the 34-28 overtime loss.

Gaga turned 31 on 3-28. Three plus 28 equals 31.

If this isn’t proof that the Illuminati is trying to overthrow the government and start a new world order, I don’t know what is. Clearly, Tom Brady’s stolen jersey was just a decoy to keep all of us sheep distracted.