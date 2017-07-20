LOOK: Parole board member wears Chiefs tie to O.J. hearing, Twitter has jokes

Of all the days to wear your favorite sports tie, today probably wasn't it

We all have our favorite articles of clothing. Maybe a lucky pair of socks or a special pair of shoes you break out for an especially important event. Well, it appears Adam Endel, a commisioner on the parole board for O.J. Simpson, is just like us.

Endel, during an event that would be seen by millions of viewers, decided to break out his favorite thing: A loud Kansas City Chiefs tie that drew almost as much attention as Simpson saying he's lived a "conflict-free life." 

Naturally, it was immediately pointed out and Twitter had a field day.

Can't quite make out the tie? Allow us to help.

Moral of the story? You can wear whatever you want but unless you want to be clowned by an entire medium, maybe leave the team ties at home when O.J. Simpson is in front of your parole board.

