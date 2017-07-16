LOOK: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels drives pace car at NASCAR New Hampshire race

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels became the fourth consecutive Patriot to drive the pace car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. McDaniels, who is a self-proclaimed NASCAR fan, follows Julian Edelman, Rob Ninkovich and Matt Light in leading the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field to green at the track.

Wicked cool! @Patriots Josh McDaniels looks like a champ next to the 18 Camry. pic.twitter.com/UpnZzzpxjA — Toyota Racing (@ToyotaRacing) July 16, 2017

"Driving the pace car to start the race is about as exciting as it gets," McDaniels said. "I know we have had players at the Patriots take a turn in the pace car, and I heard how much they enjoyed the experience. I look forward to my chance to do it. It will be fun to spend the day at the track."

The Super Bowl champion also explained who he wouldn't want to see behind the wheel of a NASCAR.

Despite his offensive coordinators best wishes, we all know that Gronk loves a good time at the track.

Catching up with Rob Gronkowski, who is at his first Daytona 500, and is, of course, hanging with the Monster Girls. pic.twitter.com/KtcfIMLr1n — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 26, 2017

SportsCenter: Gronk is pumped for the Daytona 500 😎 pic.twitter.com/JdAf849XIv — Jim Harris (@JHarrisSports) February 26, 2017