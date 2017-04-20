LOOK: Patriots quarterbacks take White House photo with imaginary Tom Brady

Things got weird in the quarterback group photo at the White House

For the past six months, the three quarterbacks on the Patriots roster have made a habit of taking pictures together during big moments or important celebrations. 

For instance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett and Tom Brady somehow ended up in a bathroom together after Super Bowl LI, and since they were there, they decided to take a group picture together. 

The Wolfpack always prevails !!! Unbelievable!!!!

A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on

The triumvirate also took a picture together following New England's win over the Steelers in the AFC title game and after the Patriots clinched the AFC East division title back in December, and during the team's Super Bowl parade in February

Basically, what I'm trying to tell you is that these three guys like to take pictures together. 

Unfortunately, the three quarterbacks weren't able to get a photo together at the White House because Brady decided not to attend the Super Bowl celebration at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue due to family obligations

Since Brady wasn't at the White House, Garoppolo and Brissett could've just given up on taking a photo together, or they could've taken one without Brady. But that's not what they decided to do on Wednesday. 

Instead of not taking a photo, the two quarterbacks decided to take a picture together while pretending that Brady was also in the picture. 

TB, we left room for ya!

A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on

Brady was one of 34 players who were invited to the White House for Wednesday event but didn't attend. Overall, a total of 34 players did attend the event, including Brissett and Garoppolo, who seemed to have a good time even without their fearless leader on hand to take pictures with them. 

