LOOK: Patriots' Super Bowl LI Lombardi Trophy involved in minor car accident
The trophy had a rough weekend
The Falcons couldn’t get their hands on the Lombardi Trophy, but another animal almost did over the weekend.
The Maine State Police revealed on Saturday that the Patriots’ Super Bowl trophy was involved in a minor car accident involving a deer. According to the state trooper who responded to the scene, a Patriots employee struck a deer with his car while he was trying to get the trophy to an event in Bangor, Maine.
Just like the Falcons, though, this deer was no match for the Patriots as the team employee was still able to get the Lombardi Trophy to the event on time. According to a team spokesman, no one was injured int he accident.
The state trooper who responded to the crash was so surprised to see the Lombardi Trophy that he actually posted a picture with it on Facebook.
“So, I cover a car deer crash in Fairfield and end up giving the operator and his wife a ride to the Pittsfield Irvings,” the officer wrote. “As we’re driving they begin talking about an event they’re going to at the Cross Insurance Center, stating ‘the trophy’ has to be there at such and such a time, and that they’ll have to head back after for opening day at Fenway for a presentation there.”
A trophy that was going to Opening Day? At that point, the officer wanted to know exactly what the precious cargo was that the two people in the car were carrying.
“Naturally, I ask what trophy,” the officer wrote. “They then tell me that he works for the Patriots and that the Lombardi Trophy is in my cruiser! My mind was blown, seriously what are the odds! A story for the ages!”
As we mentioned, the trophy did make it to the event in Maine, and just in case any of you conspiracy theorists’ out there need proof that the deer didn’t take the trophy home, here’s a picture of Pat the Patriot and a cheerleader posing with the Lombardi at the event on Saturday.
This trophy will have a great story to tell the Patriots’ four other trophies while its sitting in their trophy case in Foxborough for the rest of time.
