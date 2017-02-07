LOOK: Patriots Super Bowl parade draws massive crowd, Gronk chugs beer

Everybody loves a parade -- especially when Gronk is one of the main attractions.

The Patriots are world champions again after a historic rally to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI and New England welcomed home its beloved football heroes on Tuesday with a massive parade through Boston. Although, given these are Pats fans, this fiesta could've been confused for an anti-Roger Goodell rally. Check out some of the awesome signs.

Tom Brady threw a pass to a local TV reporter, Julian Edelman led the crowd in chants and Rob Gronkowski, as Gronk is known to do, chugged a beer tossed from a fan.

For a complete recap of the craziness, here's the live blog from the festivities. If the live blog isn't showing up for you, click here.