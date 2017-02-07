LOOK: Patriots Super Bowl parade draws massive crowd, Gronk chugs beer
It's always a good time in Boston when the Patriots are celebrating a Super Bowl win
Everybody loves a parade -- especially when Gronk is one of the main attractions.
The Patriots are world champions again after a historic rally to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI and New England welcomed home its beloved football heroes on Tuesday with a massive parade through Boston. Although, given these are Pats fans, this fiesta could've been confused for an anti-Roger Goodell rally. Check out some of the awesome signs.
Tom Brady threw a pass to a local TV reporter, Julian Edelman led the crowd in chants and Rob Gronkowski, as Gronk is known to do, chugged a beer tossed from a fan.
For a complete recap of the craziness, here's the live blog from the festivities. If the live blog isn't showing up for you, click here.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Anti-Goodell rally breaks out at parade
The animosity toward Goodell from Patriots fans remains
-
Steve Sarkisian is the new Falcons OC
The former Alabama assistant coach now takes over the NFL's most high-powered offense.
-
Report: Ravens tried to trade for Ryan
Would Baltimore be better with Matt Ryan instead of Joe Flacco?
-
Tom Brady's wife wants him to retire
Back in 2015, Brady said he wanted to play another 10 years
-
The NFL's top 10 free agents for 2017
This year's market features premium players at a wide range of positions
-
Jericho puts Tom Brady on the list
Wrestler Chris Jericho apparently has a problem with the Super Bowl MVP.
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre