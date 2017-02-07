LOOK: Patriots Super Bowl parade turns into anti-Roger Goodell rally
The animosity toward Goodell from Patriots fans remains
The Patriots Super Bowl victory parade was supposed to be a celebration of the team's fifth Lombardi Trophy but it turned into an impromptu rally against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the man responsible for Tom Brady's four-game suspension for whatever his role was in the Deflategate nonsense.
And so a day after Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was spotted wearing a Goodell clown t-shirt, the entire city of Boston joined in to ridicule the commissioner.
A sampling:
Yup, there are a lot of #Goodell signs at the #PatriotsParade#deflategatehttps://t.co/8D9D2nMPJ2pic.twitter.com/07JZnMxkQg— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 7, 2017
.@Patriots fsns lined up early for the parade send a message to Goodell...#rogerthat 🏈#fox25#RollingRally#Bostonpic.twitter.com/bIx21KK0xU— Capturegirl (@jenyp) February 7, 2017
#RogerThat#patsparade#rollingrally#patriotsparade @universahub pic.twitter.com/16zeUPQMy8— Ratty (@HeyRatty) February 7, 2017
At the Pat's victory parade the Falcons got some respect, but Goodell, not so much. pic.twitter.com/kVDNVJnDxR— TheBurdetteLawFirm (@TheBurdetteLawF) February 7, 2017
And the signs keep coming! #Patriots#patriotsparade#wcvbpic.twitter.com/POeH4t4XHt— Erika Tarantal (@ErikaWCVB) February 7, 2017
NFL Network said during its live coverage that it looked like 80 percent of the signs at the parade were of the anti-Goodell variety. Also, this:
Boisterous chants of "F*** Goodell" from the Boston faithful at Patriots championship parade on NFL Network— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 7, 2017
On a lighter note, we have proof that players and fans actually used the parade to, you know, celebrate arguably the greatest win in Super Bowl history.
Tom Brady is now 2/2 playing catch w/@SteveBurtonWBZ during the #PatriotsParade... pic.twitter.com/dDQ5xwntAK— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 7, 2017
If Goodell is looking for a silver lining, this is the best we could come up with: In a conversation with PFT's Mike Florio earlier in the day, former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who now works for the Patriots Radio Network, set the over-under for players wearing Goodell clown shirts during the parade at 10. (Zolak added that every player has a shirt.)
Based on social media and the wire, we haven't seen a single instance of it. Not yet, anyway.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Steve Sarkisian is the new Falcons OC
The former Alabama assistant coach now takes over the NFL's most high-powered offense.
-
Report: Ravens tried to trade for Ryan
Would Baltimore be better with Matt Ryan instead of Joe Flacco?
-
WATCH: Patriots' Super Bowl parade
It's always a good time in Boston when the Patriots are celebrating a Super Bowl win
-
Tom Brady's wife wants him to retire
Back in 2015, Brady said he wanted to play another 10 years
-
The NFL's top 10 free agents for 2017
This year's market features premium players at a wide range of positions
-
Jericho puts Tom Brady on the list
Wrestler Chris Jericho apparently has a problem with the Super Bowl MVP.
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre