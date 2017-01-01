LOOK: Protesters illegally rappel from ceiling at Vikings' stadium, unfurl banner

The wildest thing to happen in the first half of the Bears-Vikings game on Sunday didn't take place on the field, but above it.

During the second quarter of the Vikings' 38-10 victory, two protesters rappelled off the ceiling of U.S. Bank Stadium and unfurled a banner.

Here's a look at the two protesters as they began hanging the banner.

Protestors @Vikings opposing US Bank support of Dakota Access Pipeline repel down from support beam with banner pic.twitter.com/wHiMl9mSIM — MN Native News (@MNNativeNews) January 1, 2017

The banner was hung as a protest against U.S. Bank.

In an email to several media outlets, the two protesters -- identified as Sen Holliday and Karl Zimmermann -- said they put up the banner as way to "urge U.S. Bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline."

The controversial pipeline has become a hot button issue over the past several months in large part because the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota doesn't like that the proposed project would be built through land that is sacred to them. The tribe says the pipeline "threatens the Tribe's environmental and economic well-being, and would damage and destroy sites of great historic, religious, and cultural significance to the Tribe."

Here's a look at the entire banner that was unfurled.

It's not clear how the two protesters were able to sneak a giant banner past security at U.S. Bank stadium, but we do know that at least one of the protesters dressed up as a Vikings fan and even wore a Brett Favre jersey.

There is a guy in a #Vikings Brett Favre jersey hanging from a banner inside US Bank Stadium. For real. pic.twitter.com/MJRtqNX9Zz — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 1, 2017

Here's a video to give you an idea of how high the two protesters were hanging from field level.

#NoDAPL protestors @Vikings game. About to cut it down. Guy hanging by the sign. Banner should be falling into cleared out section soon pic.twitter.com/vUqCDGHEfV — Todd Krumholz (@jtkrum) January 1, 2017

Although the game wasn't stopped, cops were called to the scene to apprehend the two protesters.

This is the second time in 14 months that protesters have using rappelling equipment to make a statement at an NFL game. Back in November 2015, two protesters pulled off a similar stunt at a Monday night game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here's one last look at the protester who's wearing a Favre jersey.

I mean..... cuz ya don't see things like this everyday A photo posted by Starr Meccah (@super_star_kass) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Let's also toss in a close-up shot.

#nodapl protesters A photo posted by Karen J Larson (@onefunnygook) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:00am PST

If you're not interested in the protesters and want to keep tabs on the Bears-Vikings game, you can head over to our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here.