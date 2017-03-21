LOOK: Raiders' Amari Cooper gives his mom the 'house and car of her dreams'

The star receiver grew up in the projects without a car

Amari Cooper is probably best known for being one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. In two seasons, the 2015 first-round pick has blossomed in the Raiders offense, thanks in no small part to his burgeoning relationship with quarterback Derek Carr. And while that makes for a nice story -- the Raiders qualified for the playoffs in January for the first time since 2002 -- it’s Cooper’s relationship with his mother that has been instrumental in all the on-field success that followed. It’s why he posted this to Instagram on Monday night:

“I grew up in the projects, we didn’t even own a car,” Cooper wrote. “The whole story is way too long and melancholic, but just know a dream can go a long way if it’s followed by faith and hard work. It took us 20-plus years but now my mother has the house and car of her dreams. You deserve it mama, I love you. #JustTheBeginning.”

Cooper, selected fourth overall out of Alabama, has 155 career receptions for 2,233 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s heading into Year 3 of a four-year deal that will pay him $22.7 million.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

