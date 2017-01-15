LOOK: Ray Lewis calls out Tom Brady for wanting a flag after taking a hit
Big surprise: A linebacker and a QB don't agree on a non-call
Saturday night featured a surprising amount of drama in the NFL divisional playoff game between the Texans and Patriots. It was an affair that was much closer than the 34-16 final score would indicate. The Pats didn't play well and Tom Brady got knocked around quite a bit.
This included several plays where terrifying manbeast Jadeveon Clowney laid big hits on him.
Yeah that's why Clowney went #1 overall https://t.co/tgY9pX7FKd— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) January 15, 2017
Brady also got hit by Clowney on an incomplete pass in the middle of the third quarter with the Patriots winning 24-13. He was dragged down after throwing it and then lost his mind on official Pete Morelli about a flag not being thrown.
It was at this point that former Ravens linebacker and current Fox Sports football opinion shouter Ray Lewis, a long-time nemesis of Brady's, fired off a tweet questioning why Brady wanted a flag.
It's Called Football Brady— Ray Lewis (@raylewis) January 15, 2017
Lewis might have a point here, because the play more or less looked like a pretty clean tackle. Clowney wasn't being excessively aggressive.
But part of sports is working the refs, and Brady went full "Coach K" on Morelli. It worked, too, because two drives later Brady drew a roughing the passer penalty when Clowney hit him.
