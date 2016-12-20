LOOK: Redskins' cheerleader is all smiles after taking huge hit from Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins' 12-yard sideline run during the fourth quarter Monday night was a dangerous one. Just as Cousins stepped out of bounds, he was shoved by Kawann Short. That shove wasn't just problematic for Cousins, who awkwardly crash landed.

It was also problematic for a Redskins cheerleader, who just happened to be in Cousins' flight path. The collision was brutal.

She got DROPPED pic.twitter.com/gxnqQIkPRP — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) December 20, 2016

The cheerleader did more than survive, though. She was all smiles when the cameras panned back over to her.



The Redskins should follow her lead.

They entered the game as the NFC's sixth seed, but they fell out of the playoff picture with the 26-15 loss to the Panthers. So, they'll need to rebound in their final two games against the Bears and Giants.