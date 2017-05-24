LOOK: Richard Sherman has amassed quite a jersey collection over the years

It's a pretty common occurrence after an NFL game these days for players on opposing teams engage in a good, old-fashioned jersey swap. It's a tradition that's been in sports for a while (I first recall seeing it in soccer) and it has permeated the NFL in recent seasons. When you're one of the best players in the league at your position, it's not uncommon for you to trade with some of the other best players at their positions.

As such, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has amassed himself quite the collection of (signed) opponents jerseys over the years. Check it out:

Looking through the closet .... quite the collection... pic.twitter.com/xck7LaX5Gr — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 23, 2017

From left to right, top to bottom, that's:

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart

running back Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones

receiver Former Washington (and current Tampa Bay) receiver DeSean Jackson

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson

cornerback Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown

receiver Retired Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson

receiver Retired Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson



cornerback Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Robert Quinn

edge rusher Former Chicago Bears (and current Green Bay Packers ) tight end Martellus Bennett

(and current ) tight end Former Philadelphia Eagles (and current Buffalo Bills ) running back LeSean McCoy

(and current ) running back New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

quarterback Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant

receiver Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas

receiver New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham

Between them, the 14 players have 65 Pro Bowl appearances. It also looks like there might be a Drew Brees jersey hiding between Antonio Brown and Marty B. That'd make 75 appearances between 15 players, an average of five per. Like Sherman himself said -- quite the collection.