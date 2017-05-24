LOOK: Richard Sherman has amassed quite a jersey collection over the years
Sherman has engaged in some pretty cool jersey swaps over the years
It's a pretty common occurrence after an NFL game these days for players on opposing teams engage in a good, old-fashioned jersey swap. It's a tradition that's been in sports for a while (I first recall seeing it in soccer) and it has permeated the NFL in recent seasons. When you're one of the best players in the league at your position, it's not uncommon for you to trade with some of the other best players at their positions.
As such, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has amassed himself quite the collection of (signed) opponents jerseys over the years. Check it out:
From left to right, top to bottom, that's:
- Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart
- Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones
- Former Washington (and current Tampa Bay) receiver DeSean Jackson
- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson
- Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown
- Retired Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson
- Retired
Oakland Raiders
cornerback
Charles Woodson
- Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Robert Quinn
- Former Chicago Bears (and current Green Bay Packers ) tight end Martellus Bennett
- Former Philadelphia Eagles (and current Buffalo Bills ) running back LeSean McCoy
- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
- Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant
- Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas
- New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham
Between them, the 14 players have 65 Pro Bowl appearances. It also looks like there might be a Drew Brees jersey hiding between Antonio Brown and Marty B. That'd make 75 appearances between 15 players, an average of five per. Like Sherman himself said -- quite the collection.
