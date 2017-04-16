LOOK: Rob Gronkowski puts on an Easter Bunny costume to spike a pink egg
Gronk got all dressed up for the holiday
There are many ways to celebrate Easter.
Some people go to church. Some people spend time with family. Some people go on Easter egg hunts. Some people elect to spend their time at home. And some people get all dressed up in bunny costumes, throw on a football jersey, and spike a pink egg.
It should come as no surprise to you that Rob Gronkowski is one of those people.
We're just assuming that's Gronk himself inside the bunny costume. It looks like a pretty large person inside there, after all, and Gronk is liable to spike pretty much anything he gets his hands on.
