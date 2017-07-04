LOOK: Robert Griffin III and his fiance welcomed a baby girl named Gloria
Gloria Griffin was born Sunday
Robert Griffin III's doesn't have an NFL job but his busy offseason keeps going.
Two months after getting engaged to former Florida State track star Grete Sadeiko, Griffin and his fiancé announced the birth of their first child, Gloria Griffin. She was born Sunday, July 2.
In May, Griffin took Sadeiko to the beach and surprised her with a marriage proposal. At the same time she announced the engagement, Sadeiko let the world know that she was pregnant with her and Griffin's child.
"Today was the happiest day of my life and the last 8 months have been the most exciting time ever," she wrote in an Instagram caption. "The man of my dreams and love of my life asked me to marry him today and we are one month away from welcoming our beautiful baby into this world. Words can't describe the feelings and emotions... Unreal. I'm the happiest girl alive and so excited about everything ahead."
Gloria is an offseason baby, so dad has plenty of time to get up in the middle of the night and do all kinds of dad things.
