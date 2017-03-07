LOOK: Russell Wilson and Ciara pose nearly nude for magazine photoshoot

The two lovebirds decided to show off their family

If you’ve been wondering what Russell Wilson has been doing with his offseason, it looks like we finally have the answer: The Seahawks quarterback has been doing nearly nude photoshoots with his wife, Ciara. 

The Grammy-winning singer is featured in this month’s issue of Harper’s Bazaar, and when you’re being featured in a magazine, that almost always means there’s going to be a wild photoshoot. In this case, things didn’t get too wild -- because Ciara’s pregnant -- but photographer Dani Brubaker did convince the family to take a nearly nude portrait together. 

That’s Ciara, Future Jr., and Wilson. At least I think it’s Wilson, but without his head, it’s really impossible to say. 

Talking Wilson into participating here must have been a fun conversation for Ciara. 

“Hi honey, I need you for a photoshoot, but your face isn’t actually going to be in any of the photos and it’s going to look like you’re 4 feet tall.” 

You can see more pictures from the photoshoot by heading over to Harper’s Bazaar

As for Wilson, this photoshoot doesn’t even rank in the top 3 of weird things he’s done this offseason. That list:

  1. He unfollowed all his teammates on Twitter. 
  2. He is now giving motivational speeches on social media every Monday. 
  3. He’s taking headless photos with his wife. 

OK, so it does crack the top 3. 

And just in case you need some of that social media motivation, here’s Wilson’s latest video. 

