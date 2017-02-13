LOOK: Russell Wilson makes unwitting cameo in Ciara's wild home music video
Now we know what they do in their free time
If you've ever been wondering what Ciara and Russell Wilson do in their free time, it looks like we finally have our answer: They make music videos at home.
Well, Ciara makes them, and Russell just watches.
The Grammy-winning singer got together with a choreographer and a videographer at her house over the weekend to make a music video.
They didn't hand out a Grammy for "Best home music video by a pregnant singer" on Sunday night, but if they did, there's a 100 percent chance that Ciara would've won it. In the video below, you get 55 seconds of Ciara dancing around her house while lip-synching to Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman."
#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨👩👧👦❤️— Ciara (@ciara) February 11, 2017
Choreography by @galenhooks
Filmed by @timmilgrampic.twitter.com/kARMm1FjtF
The best part of the video, for football fans, is definitely when Russell Wilson makes a cameo at the 30-second mark (He also sneaks in at the 40-second mark). I don't know what book Wilson is reading, but it's definitely not the Seahawks' playbook, which means he's clearly NOT taking the offseason seriously.
That's a joke. As everyone knows, if your pregnant wife asks you to make a cameo in a home music video, you always say yes. Also, if she asks you to buy her ice cream so she can dip her pickles in it, you should probably say yes to that, too.
Anyway, Wilson and Ciara didn't spend the entire weekend making music videos. The couple was in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the Grammy Awards.
