LOOK: Some people are mad that Michael Floyd now has a Super Bowl ring

The Patriots claimed former Cardinals first-round pick Michael Floyd in December, three days after Floyd was charged with DUI and a day after the Cardinals released him.

Floyd made three appearances over the final six weeks of the season -- including in the Pats' divisional-round matchup against the Texans -- but didn't dress for either the AFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Still, as a member of the team that won it all, Floyd is in line for a Super Bowl ring. Here he is kissing the Lombardi Trophy shortly after the Pats beat the Falcons in overtime:

A 180 indeed.

Of course, this being social media, not everyone was happy for Floyd.

Damn I just realized ppl are really mad that I got a ring. I thought everyone would be happy for me. Oh well. I'm a champion!! — MichaelFloyd (@MichaelMFloyd) February 7, 2017

And by Sunday morning, Floyd was addressing the issue once more.

"Random people just say the most crazy things, probably most of them were Arizona people," he said during appearance on ESPN Radio, via WEEI.com. "They just think I'm not sorry for what I did, or I disrespected Arizona. All I can say is I made a mistake. I'm sorry for what I did. I'm moving forward. I think some people didn't want me to be successful. I think that's just life. I think there are a lot of people out there that don't want people to succeed. You just have to make the best of it. For me, I got on a team that loved me and I was actually successful."

To recap: Floyd has apologized (again), and reiterated that he's trying to move on with his life (again). Presumably, most rational people can understand this. But the idea that he now has a Super Bowl ring -- even though he didn't play a single snap in the Super Bowl -- is what angers a segment of the population. We're guessing far fewer people would care if Floyd had ended up in, say, Cleveland and spent the final few weeks of the season setting single-game records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Put another way: This is mostly about Floyd ending up with the Patriots, even though he had largely nothing to do with it.