LOOK: Someone left a 'Stop wasting Luck' sign at the Colts' facility
Will Indy figure it out this offseason with the same decision makers in place?
Since the Colts drafted Andrew Luck first overall in 2012, they've won 49 regular-season games and journeyed to the playoffs three times. But all of those playoff appearances came in Luck's first three seasons. In each of his past two, the Colts have finished 8-8.
Still, despite the Colts' state of mediocrity, changes don't appear to be coming to the front office and coaching staff. As of Saturday, coach Chuck Pagano and general manger Ryan Grigson still have their jobs in Indianapolis.
Changes did, however, occur at the Colts' facility -- in the form of a homemade sign.
Hey @JimIrsay - You can block us on twitter, but they will leave things on the doorstep... pic.twitter.com/1Ew5vsRfqW— Faux Peyton Manning (@FeuxPManning) January 6, 2017
Yep, that says "Stop wasting Luck."As The Indianapolis Star reported, that sign was indeed left outside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Maybe the Colts can hang it alongside this one:
I spy a new #Colts banner inside @LucasOilStadium. We're live from mini-camp beginning 4p #TheNowIndy on @rtv6pic.twitter.com/wLDkp4YOSE— Dave Furst (@DaveFurst) June 10, 2015
The Colts' issue is simple: They've yet to construct a capable team around Luck. Sure, they've supplied Luck with receivers, but the offensive line surrendered the fifth-most sacks this year and the defense ranked 29th in DVOA. When Grigson was asked about the team's bad defense in October, he blamed it on Luck's contract, because transitioning from Peyton Manning to Luck must make life so tough for a general manager.
The point being, Colts fans have every right to be frustrated.
