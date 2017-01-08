LOOK: Steelers player warms up shirtless in ice-cold 16 degree weather
Ryan Shazier isn't fazed by cold weather
Either Ryan Shazier forgot to bring a shirt for pregame warmups or he just doesn't care that it's 16 degrees outside in Pittsburgh.
About an hour before the Steelers were set to kick off against the Dolphins for Sunday's wild-card game, the Steelers linebacker went on the field to check things out, and he WASN'T WEARING A SHIRT. Keep in mind that not only is it only 16 degrees in Pittsburgh, but it only felt like one degree thanks to the wind chill.
Here's Shazier talking with a few teammates during warm-ups. Please notice how bundled up everyone else in the picture is.
Ryan Shazier is out there shirtless feeling the #NFLPlayoffs. I love seeing him this way. #HereWeGopic.twitter.com/uFL9zsKxMX— Steel Legends (@Steel_Legends) January 8, 2017
Here's Shazier walking off the field. Please notice the fans in the background who are all making a face that says, "Oh my god, that man is not human."
Cold is a state of mind right @RyanShazier. #HereWeGo#Steelerspic.twitter.com/NjAf1lfTut— Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) January 8, 2017
It's very possible that Shazier is trying to intimidate the Dolphins. When they left Miami on Saturday, the temperature was in the upper-60s.
Maybe Shazier's special cleats are keeping him warm? I have no idea.
Ryan Shazier's cleats for the Wild Card Round are a tribute to Steelers' LBs. (via @coreypaneart) pic.twitter.com/4vjGqIpM7x— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 7, 2017
The temperature is supposed to get up to 17 degrees, so it won't be freezing cold all day. Just kidding, that's freezing cold and I hope everyone in Pittsburgh is more bundled up than Shazier.
Finally, here's a short video of Shazier from the Steelers, and please notice that no one else in the video is crazy enough to be shirtless.
What cold? 😳 pic.twitter.com/KdDaqS3i1p— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 8, 2017
