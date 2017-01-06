LOOK: Steve Smith makes it official, sends perfect retirement letter to NFL
Smith sent the most Steve Smith letter possible to inform Roger Goodell that he was done
After 16 seasons, 1,031 catches, 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns, Steve Smith has officially hung up his spikes for good. Smith sent a letter to Roger Goodell earlier this week notifying the commissioner of his retirement.
On Friday, Smith released that letter to the world.
It's official my letter to the @NFL#agent89 out ✌#stevesmithsr#RavensFlock#SSmithWPMOYchallengepic.twitter.com/CMW2PXDPkd— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) January 6, 2017
The print is pretty small there, so in case you can't read it, Smith wrote, "This is to notify you that as of today I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be terrorizing defensive backs. I am retiring from the National Football League."
OF COURSE that's how Steve Smith retired from the NFL. It couldn't have gone down any other way for one of the most legendary trash-talkers of his era. That's just perfect.
