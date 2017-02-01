LOOK: Super Bowl 2017 ticket prices are plunging for Patriots vs. Falcons
If you want to ever attend a Super Bowl now is a good time to get in cheap
There is nothing cheap about attending the Super Bowl. It's an expensive proposition regardless of who's playing, once you factor in travel, lodging and the hefty price of the ticket. Super Bowl LI is no different, but the ticket prices are starting to become sort of reasonable after the market looked robust early on.
The Patriots-Falcons game, for whatever reason, saw a precipitous drop in terms of ticket prices.
Thanks to our friends at TicketCity, we can visualize that drop for you in a handy graph format.
Things were rolling with the possibility of a Patriots-Cowboys matchup on the docket (and probably would have set records for prices) but took a fall when the Cowboys lost to the Packers. The prospective Steelers/Patriots-Packers/Falcons matchup meant at least some kind of good football matchup, which drove the price up.
But steadily throughout the week, there has been a decline -- perhaps a lack of movement in terms of sales -- and then this week the bottom fell out of the market.
Almost overnight the price dropped by nearly $1,700, and that's just the median price on the secondary market. You can suddenly get in the game for less than $2,000.
|Year
|Average Price
|Largest Sale
|Date
|2017 Super Bowl
|$3,009
|$74,928
|As of 1/31
|2017 Super Bowl
|$3,050
|$74,928
|1/30
|2017 Super Bowl
|$4,744
|$74,928
|1/26
|2017 Super Bowl
|$5,650
|$74,928
|1/23
|2017 Super Bowl
|$4,890
|$15,432
|1/16
|2016 Super Bowl
|$4,000
|$23,913
|N/A
|2015 Super Bowl
|$6,923
|$19,000
|N/A
|2014 Super Bowl
|$2,069
|$13,530
|N/A
|2013 Super Bowl
|$2,173
|$10,804
|N/A
As for specific prices, you can fire up TicketCity and get into the Super Bowl for under $2,000 -- the cheapest ticket was $1,982 (taxes, fees may apply, etc.). You can get into the lower level (end zone corner) for less than $3,000. Even the lower level 50-yard line seats were less than $5,000.
So if you're planning on a trip to the Super Bowl in your lifetime or you're a fan of the Patriots or Falcons who wants to see your team play but balked at high prices, now's a good time to start firing up a game plan.
Keep waiting and the market could drop even further, but the prices are already well within reason relative to what you expect to see from a Super Bowl.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Goodell: No timetable for Zeke probe
The Cowboys rookie has denied the accusations
-
Steelers' Bell might need groin surgery
The Steelers are reportedly under investigation for how their alleged failure to disclose his...
-
Patriots, Raiders to play in Mexico City
Roger Goodell makes the announcement Wednesday at his Super Bowl media session
-
Goodell: NFL 'moved on' from Deflategate
The commish said the league is 'moving on'
-
Lions set to unveil new uniforms
The biggest change will be the removal of black from the team's color scheme
-
Referee head sounds off on player beefs
Scott Green says refs still make the correct calls in the high-90s percentage of time
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre