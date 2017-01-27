LOOK: Tasty Patriots and Falcons food items to eat during Super Bowl 51

There is just about one week until Super Bowl LI kicks off in Houston, a place well known for culinary excess. There's an abundance of cultures blended in Houston creating opportunity for sampling different foods. And the folks at Aramark, the official food provider of NRG Stadium, are doing their best to break out some delicious items for fans attending the Patriots-Falcons matchup.

Let's run through some of the options you can purchase at the various concession stands. First up, the various items that are prepared especially for the two teams who are coming to town for the game.

Atlanta Fried Chicken Stak

Photo provided by Aramark

This bowl of fried goodness is an homage to the Falcons and their southern heritage, but with a "HEY IT'S BIGGER" in Texas spin. It's a bunch of crispy waffle fries topped with buttermilk fried chicken, covered in Peach Marmalade BBQ Sauce, sour cream and green onions.

Where can I eat it? Sections 103 & 123

BeanTown Griller

Photo provided by Aramark

The Patriots tribute food is a little more reserved but also perfectly Bostonian: slow-cooked tri-tip pot roast, sweet caramelized onions and Cabot cheddar on whole grain Bread. It comes with a side of bacon-infused baked beans.

Where can I eat it? Sections 103 & 123

There's also a "student culinary" item on the menu, as culinary arts students at Houston Independent School District, also an Aramark client, were invited to develop a specialty item. They came up with ...

Bayou City Bánh Mì 51

Photo provided by Aramark

This particular sandwich is a Bahn-Mi-style sandwich with grilled fajita steak, avocado spread and pickled vegetables.

Where can I eat it? Section 121

Now let's run through the local options, which are no less indulgent than the rest of the items on the menu. Here is what you can buy in general concessions:

Extreme Nachos

Photo provided by Aramark

These 'chos are loaded with pulled pork, cheese and a slew of other toppings (sour cream, jalapenos, pico, etc). They sound like a perfect appetizer for blacking out on stadium food.

Where can I eat it? Sections 105 & 125

Like, perhaps the ...

Fuddrucker All-American Pigskin Burger

Photo provided by Aramark

This gooey monstrosity is a 1/4-pound hamburger covered in American cheese, crispy bacon, pulled pork, fried jalapenos and BBQ sauce.

Where can I eat it? Section 115

Loaded Stuffed Baked Potato

Photo provided by Aramark

Pretty simple, really: a potato jammed with cheese, chopped beef, bacon, green onions and sour cream.

Where can I eat it? Sections 109, 129, 501, 515, 527, 541

If you pony up for the expensive seats, Aramark is going to make sure you get some exclusive food options as well. Here's what you can pick up if you eat/sit in the East or West club sections.

Texas Surf and Turf

Photo provided by Aramark

This is a cold-smoked tenderloin sandwich served with a side of Gouda mac'n cheese that is topped with lump lobster. Yum.

Texas Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Photo provided by Aramark

This little gem is seasoned pulled short rib and house-made pimento cheese served on Texas toast with a side of fried pickle chips.

Now let's speed through some of the other menu items you'll see around NRG Stadium on gameday (but that are more common than when the Super Bowl is in town):

BLT Sandwich

Photo provided by Aramark

Killen's Burnt Ends Sandwich

Photo provided by Aramark

Killen's Brisket Sandwich

Photo provided by Aramark

Spears Steak Sandwich

Photo provided by Aramark

Shepherd's Jalapeno Cheese Dog

Photo provided by Aramark

Killen's Stak Fries

Photo provided by Aramark

Needless to say, if you want to black-out on food at the Super Bowl and forget your team losing. Or celebrate by blacking out on food and celebrate your team winning, you have plenty of options.