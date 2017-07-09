LOOK: Terrance Knighton goes on Twitter rant after James Harden gets paid

James Harden, one of the best players in the NBA, just signed a new contract with the Houston Rockets that's worth a reported $228 million. Derek Carr, one of the best players in the NFL, just signed a new contract with the Oakland Raiders that's worth a reported $125 million.

In case you missed it, NBA players make more money than NFL players. And one former NFL player, Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton isn't happy about it.

Shortly after Harden inked his new deal, Knighton -- formerly of the Jaguars, Broncos, Redskins and Patriots -- went on a lengthy Twitter rant about underpaid football players. According to Knighton, Aaron Rodgers should make more money than Harden, Tom Brady should make more money than Steph Curry, and so on:

NFL makes billions a year. Time to get back to that negotiation table. And this time we need to stay strong and not budge. Make em Pay!!! — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 Aaron Rodgers should be making more money then James Harden — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 Tom Brady should be making more money then Steph Curry — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 Aqib Talib and Chris Harris should be making more then Evan Turner — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 Antonio Brown should be making more money then Mike Conley — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 Shall I continue? — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

He continued:

Julio Jones should be making more money then Demar Derozan — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 Aaron Donald should be making more money then Otto Porter — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 I could name 30 people who should be making more money then Chandler Parsons — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 I could name another 30 that should be making more then Harrison Barnes — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 Big Ben should be getting paid more then James Harden — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017 Ima take a break. More to come............ — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

And then he went for the walk-off home-run:

Last year NFL took in 13 Billion in revenue. The NBA 4.8 Billion. Miss me wit that 53 vs 15 man roster crap. Next.................. — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 9, 2017

But most importantly, he realized that he used improper grammar the entire time:

lol I apologize for the then vs than yesterday in my rant. Anyways..... all facts. — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 9, 2017

Unfortunately for Knighton, our John Breech recently explained why NFL players are unlikely to ever make as much money as NBA players, which Knighton alluded to above:

Here's the main reason why NBA players make more: There are fewer players to pay. The 32 NFL teams are paying roughly 2,000 players a year when you consider the 53-man roster and practice squads. In the NBA, there are only about 500 players collecting paychecks, which means each player gets a bigger piece of the salary pie.

Anyway, Knighton is hardly the first player to complain about the state of NFL contracts. When NBA free agency began, Bills receiver Sammy Watkins also used Twitter to advocate for better contracts. There's no doubt that NFL players are significantly underpaid compared to NBA players. There's no doubt that they should probably be compensated better considering just how dangerous the game of football is. Players are always one bad hit away from facing the end of their career.

So, what can NFL players do? Our Amy Trask -- and the former CEO of the Raiders -- weighed in on the challenges they face.