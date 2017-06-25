LOOK: Terrelle Pryor is getting in workouts with Antonio Brown

Terrelle Pryor is not letting his new contract change him. Two years ago, when Pryor was attempting to make the transition from quarterback to wide receiver, he got in a series of offseason workouts with such luminaries as Randy Moss, Mike Evans, Josh Gordon, Leon Washington and Antonio Brown.

Instagram

Things have gone pretty well for him since then. He didn't get much playing time during his initial stint with the Browns in 2015, but he played every game as the Browns' No. 1 wideout last season, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Washington rewarded him for that effort, giving him $6 million to come over and replace the departed Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

Now, Pryor is back at it, getting in another workout with Antonio Brown, otherwise known as the best receiver in football.

It's nice to get it in w a person that got maximum energy and positive all day long no matter what thrown at us. @AB84 pic.twitter.com/DdCkZzJDUo — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) June 24, 2017

Preparation is key !! pic.twitter.com/qAqze6kWFi — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) June 24, 2017

Pryor and Brown aren't exactly similar players (Brown is a 5-10, 180-pound technician; Pryor is a 6-6, 240-pound physical monster) but it certainly couldn't hurt to learn from one of the best. Washington has to be happy that Pryor is putting in the work with No. 84.